Kylie Kelce, the wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, nearly came to blows with a woman on the Jersey Shore, as seen in newly surfaced footage.

As seen in the video below, a woman is seen aggressively approaching Kylie in Sea Isle City after reportedly being declined a picture with the couple.

"I don't give a fuck who you are," the woman is heard saying. "You'll never be welcomed in this town again."

While it looked like the Kelces were dressed up for a special occasion, the festivities didn't stop Kylie from telling the woman she was "embarrassing" herself.