Kylie Kelce, the wife of former NFL player Jason Kelce, nearly came to blows with a woman on the Jersey Shore, as seen in newly surfaced footage.
As seen in the video below, a woman is seen aggressively approaching Kylie in Sea Isle City after reportedly being declined a picture with the couple.
"I don't give a fuck who you are," the woman is heard saying. "You'll never be welcomed in this town again."
While it looked like the Kelces were dressed up for a special occasion, the festivities didn't stop Kylie from telling the woman she was "embarrassing" herself.
Kylie appeared able to stand up for herself in the clip, but her husband came to her defense on Monday after an X user rudely referred to her as a "homemaker."
"I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can," Jason wrote. "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwhich [sic]."
He concluded, "If being a homemaker, works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."