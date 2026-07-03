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Karl-Anthony Towns on Brooklyn Celebrating Knicks Championship: 'They Have a Whole Team!'
"I've never seen all five boroughs get together," KAT said.
Karl-Anthony Towns Says Jordyn Woods Was 'Ecstatic' Over Engagement Ring
The New York Knicks player recalled the "surprise" proposal to the socialite and entrepreneur.
Kate Winslet Says Eminem Asked Her to 'Shave' His ‘Butt’ When They Did ‘SNL’ Together
On an episode of 'The Graham Norton Show,' Winslet revealed that Eminem had a strange request when they both were on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Judd Apatow on Shoving Poison Ivy Up Nose, Getting 'Gigantor Chickenpox' as Kid: 'Seemed Hilarious'
According to the 'Comedy Nerd' author, the harrowing experience derailed his child actor ambitions.
Channing Tatum Recalls Being 'Butt-Naked' While Meeting Peter Dinklage on 'Roofman' Set
"This is weird," Tatum remembered thinking.
Ayo Edebiri Puts Julia Roberts, Celine Dion and Princess Diana on White Women 'Holy Trinity'
The Emmy-winning actor also said that the late Princess Diana was in the "trinity."
Sophie Turner Recalls Causing a Celebrity Couple To Break Up: ‘I Didnt Realize I Held This Power’
The actress couldn't reveal the couple's identity, saying she'd get in "trouble."
Zoe Kravitz Recalls Almost Losing Her Pet Snake in Taylor Swift’s Home Amid L.A. Fires
Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, stayed in Swift’s home during the devastating fires, and their pet snake tried to overstay his welcome.
Seth Rogen Talks Apple's Support of Drug Scenes, Notes iPhone's 'Perfect Cocaine-Snorting Surface'
The 'Platonic' and 'The Studio' star was initially skeptical that Apple would be cool with depictions of drug use.
LL Cool J Shuts Down Doubts Over G.O.A.T. Acronym Origins: 'Claim!?'
Uncle L named his eighth studio album 'G.O.A.T.,' which was released back in 2000.
Jerrod Carmichael Says Boyfriend 'Wasn't Allowed to Come to Any Show' Before Taping New Special
Jerrod compared his standup style to therapy.
Tina Fey Says She Caught a Couple Making Out During Stand-Up Set About Her Mom's Death
The Emmy-winning actress caught an unexpected PDA moment during a serious moment on her comedy tour.
Pete Davidson Plans to Have All His Tattoos Removed by 40, Calls Them 'Dumbest' Decision
The comedian said it takes roughly "seven visits" for tattoo design removal.
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Jackie Chan Saving Her Life During Unrehearsed Car Stunt
Michelle Yeoh retold the story of how “everything went wrong” while the two were filming 'Police Story 3: Super Cop.'
Channing Tatum Admits It’s Gonna Be 'Horrifying' When His Daughter Watches "Magic Mike" for the First Time
Tatum kept his dance moves PG while joining his 11-year-old daughter at Taylor Swift's L.A. concert.
Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Spreading Her Mother’s Ashes on a Disneyland Ride: ‘We Were Subtle About It'
Disney theme parks have struggled with preventing visitors from sprinkling cremated remains.
Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'
The 'Madame Web' star said she was on set for two weeks despite barely appearing in the episode at all.
Larry David Has Zero Remorse for Throttling Elmo, Got Annoyed at Him ‘Going on About Mental Health’
David attacked the beloved 'Sesame Street' character on Thursday.