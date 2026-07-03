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Karl-Anthony Towns waving at audience during Late Night appearance
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Brooklyn Celebrating Knicks Championship: 'They Have a Whole Team!'

"I've never seen all five boroughs get together," KAT said.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Jordyn Woods Was 'Ecstatic' Over Engagement Ring

The New York Knicks player recalled the "surprise" proposal to the socialite and entrepreneur.

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
Kate Winslet in a black dress on the left; Eminem in a black jacket and cap on the right, posing at separate events.
Pop Culture

Kate Winslet Says Eminem Asked Her to 'Shave' His ‘Butt’ When They Did ‘SNL’ Together

On an episode of 'The Graham Norton Show,' Winslet revealed that Eminem had a strange request when they both were on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Joe Price220 days ago
Judd in a black tuxedo with a bow tie stands against a blue draped background, smiling.
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow on Shoving Poison Ivy Up Nose, Getting 'Gigantor Chickenpox' as Kid: 'Seemed Hilarious'

According to the 'Comedy Nerd' author, the harrowing experience derailed his child actor ambitions.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago
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(L-R) Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Céline Dion and Princess Diana.
Pop Culture

Ayo Edebiri Puts Julia Roberts, Celine Dion and Princess Diana on White Women 'Holy Trinity'

The Emmy-winning actor also said that the late Princess Diana was in the "trinity."

Jaelani Turner-Williams286 days ago
Sophie Turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Recalls Causing a Celebrity Couple To Break Up: ‘I Didnt Realize I Held This Power’

The actress couldn't reveal the couple's identity, saying she'd get in "trouble."

tara mahadevan336 days ago
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz sitting together at an event, surrounded by other attendees.
Pop Culture

Zoe Kravitz Recalls Almost Losing Her Pet Snake in Taylor Swift’s Home Amid L.A. Fires

Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, stayed in Swift’s home during the devastating fires, and their pet snake tried to overstay his welcome.

Jade Gomez338 days ago
Seth Rogen in a suit stands in front of a backdrop with the Apple TV+ logo and the word "Platonic."
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Talks Apple's Support of Drug Scenes, Notes iPhone's 'Perfect Cocaine-Snorting Surface'

The 'Platonic' and 'The Studio' star was initially skeptical that Apple would be cool with depictions of drug use.

Trace William Cowen339 days ago
LL Cool J.
Music

LL Cool J Shuts Down Doubts Over G.O.A.T. Acronym Origins: 'Claim!?'

Uncle L named his eighth studio album 'G.O.A.T.,' which was released back in 2000.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
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Tina Fey in a white outfit, gesturing with her hands, sitting on a talk show set with a cityscape background.
Pop Culture

Tina Fey Says She Caught a Couple Making Out During Stand-Up Set About Her Mom's Death

The Emmy-winning actress caught an unexpected PDA moment during a serious moment on her comedy tour.

Alex Ocho443 days ago
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1623 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 6, 2025
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Plans to Have All His Tattoos Removed by 40, Calls Them 'Dumbest' Decision

The comedian said it takes roughly "seven visits" for tattoo design removal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams524 days ago
Michelle Yeoh at the "Star Trek: Section 31" World Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2025 in New York, New York/Actor Jackie Chan attends the road show of film 'Panda Plan' on October 1, 2024 in Jinan, Shandong Province of China.
Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh Recalls Jackie Chan Saving Her Life During Unrehearsed Car Stunt

Michelle Yeoh retold the story of how “everything went wrong” while the two were filming 'Police Story 3: Super Cop.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams540 days ago
Channing Tatum in a tan suit sitting in a TV studio set
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Admits It’s Gonna Be 'Horrifying' When His Daughter Watches "Magic Mike" for the First Time

Tatum kept his dance moves PG while joining his 11-year-old daughter at Taylor Swift's L.A. concert.

Alex Ocho693 days ago
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On the left, Whoopi Goldberg at an event, wearing a shirt and overalls. On the right, Whoopi Goldberg and a woman in a white coat and glasses, posing together
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Spreading Her Mother’s Ashes on a Disneyland Ride: ‘We Were Subtle About It'

Disney theme parks have struggled with preventing visitors from sprinkling cremated remains.

Jaelani Turner-Williams732 days ago
Pop Culture

Dakota Johnson on 'The Office' Finale: 'I Was There for Two Weeks and I’m Barely in the F*cking Show'

The 'Madame Web' star said she was on set for two weeks despite barely appearing in the episode at all.

Joe Price889 days ago
Pop Culture

Larry David Has Zero Remorse for Throttling Elmo, Got Annoyed at Him ‘Going on About Mental Health’

David attacked the beloved 'Sesame Street' character on Thursday.

Alex Ocho896 days ago

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