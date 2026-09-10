Sports

Aaron Rodgers Claims Shailene Woodley Said Yes to Marriage But Wanted to F*ck Another Man First

The Pittsburgh Steeler athlete said the actress could have declined his proposal instead.

By
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 21: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Shailene Woodley wins the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award for "Paradise" at the 78th Emmy Awards Night 2 held at Peacock Theater on September 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Image/JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Aaron Rodgers claims Shailene Woodley accepted his December 2020 proposal but told him days later that she wanted to sleep with another man before they married.
  • Rodgers said Woodley removed her ring by March 2021 and later told him, “I don’t want to be with you,” after their attempts to reconcile failed.
  • Woodley has not publicly responded to his claims, though she previously called the relationship “not right” but “beautiful” and said discussing it still makes her cry.

Aaron Rodgers claims that his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, had a shocking response to his proposal in 2020.

The Pittsburgh Steelers athlete discussed the recent first-time Emmy winner on the Thursday (September 10) episode of Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast. Around the 20-minute mark of the episode, Rodgers claimed that Woodley wanted to sleep with another man before settling down.

"I dated Shailene. I propose and she says yes... Maybe she felt like she was forced to make a decision. She could have said no," Rodgers said. "But a couple days after that, she tells me, 'You know, before we get married, I gotta go f*** this guy.'"

Roughly three months later, after trying to reunite “a couple times,” the couple broke things off for good, despite the breakup not being confirmed publicly until early 2022.

"Her story is that I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her. But the actuality is, she told me that and then she took off the ring by March," he said. "I proposed in December... There wasn't even a relationship in '22 to break off."

"She literally told me, 'I don't want to be with you' after we tried to have some kind of reconciliation in 2021," Rodgers continued. "There's just a lot of narratives out there that are just not true."

Woodley has spoken about the split without naming her former partner, telling Outside Magazine in 2024 that she avoids the subject because "it always makes me cry" and describing the relationship as "not right" but "beautiful."

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley said. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

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