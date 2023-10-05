Watch David Beckham Expertly Undermine His Wife Victoria After She Claimed She Grew Up 'Working Class'

In a clip from Netflix's new four-part documentary Beckham, soccer legend David Beckham jokingly questioned his wife Victoria Beckham after she said she grew up "working class."

The 49-year-old Spice Girls, member, who was known as Posh Spice during her time with the group, said that she and her husband grew up in families considered "very working class." When he heard what she said, he chimed in by telling her to "be honest" about her life pre-fame. "I am being honest," she replied, to which he reiterated, "Be honest."

"What card did your dad drive you to school in?" he asked, which she initially hesitated to answer before he continued to press her. "One answer. What car was it? What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?" Eventually, she admitted that her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce, to which David added, "Thank you."