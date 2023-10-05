Watch David Beckham Expertly Undermine His Wife Victoria After She Claimed She Grew Up 'Working Class'

In a clip from Netflix's new four-part documentary Beckham, soccer legend David Beckham jokingly questioned his wife Victoria Beckham after she said she grew up "working class."
The 49-year-old Spice Girls, member, who was known as Posh Spice during her time with the group, said that she and her husband grew up in families considered "very working class." When he heard what she said, he chimed in by telling her to "be honest" about her life pre-fame. "I am being honest," she replied, to which he reiterated, "Be honest."
"What card did your dad drive you to school in?" he asked, which she initially hesitated to answer before he continued to press her. "One answer. What car was it? What car did you get your dad to drive you to school in?" Eventually, she admitted that her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce, to which David added, "Thank you."
After the clip started going viral on social media, people jumped to share their thoughts on the moment. Some asked why David publicly clowned her like that, while others highlighted the lack of awareness Victoria showed by suggesting she actually grew up working class.
Victoria Beckham was born in Essex, England in 1974. Her father drove her to school in a Rolls-Royce before she found fame as part of the Spice Girls in 1994.
The director behind Beckham recently spoke with People about the documentary and said he was surprised at how open the soccer legend was. "He wasn't what I expected at all. He was so open. He's like, I'm ready. I want to tell my story before someone else does," said director Fischer Stevens, who is also an actor who mostly recently appeared in Succession. "And then I started doing research and I was like, ‘Jesus, this guy's life is nuts. Nuts.’ I had no idea. And then when I met with him and Victoria, I was like, oh my God, they're going to be fun. They're going to be good. They're going to be fun and they're going to be difficult and it's going to be great.”