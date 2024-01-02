David Beckham Once Again Pokes Fun at Victoria Beckham Saying She Grew Up Working Class

David Beckham recently spent some time with wife Victoria's parents and he could not pass up an opportunity to revisit one of the funnier moments from his Netflix docuseries.
The Beckhams and Adams were having lunch at The Ritz on New Year's Eve when the photo below was taken. "Very working class," the soccer legend wrote about Victoria's parents with a laughing emoji. "My mother and father in law left in [their Rolls]."
The caption was a callback to a scene from the four-part documentary Beckham where David questioned Victoria over her claim that she and her husband were both raised by "very working class" families. Beckham poked his head out of a doorway and implored his wife to "be honest" about her upbringing, to which she maintained that she was being truthful.
Their brief yet funny back-and-forth led to Beckham asking Victoria to describe the car used by her father to take her to school. After a bit of hesitancy, the Spice Girl admitted she was driven in a Rolls-Royce. "Thank you," Beckham responded before closing the door.
Beckham celebrated New Year's Day with a series of photos on Instagram featuring wife Victoria and their four children together, as well as their significant others.