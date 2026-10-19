Ben Simmons Tears Achilles Three Days Before Kings Opener: ‘Adversity Doesn’t Define You’

Ben Simmons is facing the end of his season before it starts.

The Sacramento Kings guard reportedly tore his Achilles tendon at practice Sunday (Oct. 18), according to ESPN, which described the injury as a suspected season-ending one.

Shams Charania broke the news, writing on X, "Just in: Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons is believed to have sustained a torn Achilles tendon at practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A suspected season-ending injury for Simmons after rejuvenated and impressive training camp and preseason performances.”

Simmons confirmed the news on Instagram Stories, writing, “I've faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically, and emotionally, and I've found a way through every single one of them. This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story.”

He continued, “It's never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here. But if there's one thing I've learned, it's that adversity doesn't define you. How you respond to it does.”