Four-Time Pro Bowl Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement at 32: ‘Forever Grateful’

After 10 seasons, four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has announced his retirement. Kelly, who is 32-years-old, turned to social media on Friday, March 6, to announce that he will be ending his career. “10 seasons. I gave this game everything I had but it gave me more than I could’ve ever asked for in return. You cannot replicate an NFL building and the people that make it so special. After a decade of playing this game, I realize that the relationships you make along the way are what you hang your hat on,” he began, in a lengthy statement.

Kelly enjoyed a successful career, being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the NFL draft back in 2016. Kelly would stay with the Colts for nearly his entire career before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. He appeared in 129 games and started all 129 during his NFL career. However, Kelly’s career was not without challenges. He was forced to overcome many injuries, including six documented concussions. Despite these challenges, the pro-ball center expressed nothing but gratitude in his retirement statement. “I was blessed to be in buildings with some of the finest coaches, trainers, strength staff and support staff this game has to offer and I’m forever grateful for our time together,” he wrote.