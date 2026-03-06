Sports

Four-Time Pro Bowl Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement at 32: ‘Forever Grateful’

After 10 NFL seasons, Ryan Kelly announced his retirement at age 32 in a heartfelt message thanking teammates, coaches, and family.

A football player in a purple jersey with the number 57 stands with his hand over his heart, looking determined.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

After 10 seasons, four-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly has announced his retirement.

Kelly, who is 32-years-old, turned to social media on Friday, March 6, to announce that he will be ending his career.

“10 seasons. I gave this game everything I had but it gave me more than I could’ve ever asked for in return. You cannot replicate an NFL building and the people that make it so special. After a decade of playing this game, I realize that the relationships you make along the way are what you hang your hat on,” he began, in a lengthy statement.

Kelly enjoyed a successful career, being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the NFL draft back in 2016.

Kelly would stay with the Colts for nearly his entire career before being signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. He appeared in 129 games and started all 129 during his NFL career.

However, Kelly’s career was not without challenges. He was forced to overcome many injuries, including six documented concussions.

Despite these challenges, the pro-ball center expressed nothing but gratitude in his retirement statement.

“I was blessed to be in buildings with some of the finest coaches, trainers, strength staff and support staff this game has to offer and I’m forever grateful for our time together,” he wrote.

In Kelly’s personal life, he also overcame a number of obstacles, including a difficult journey with IVF alongside his wife, Emma Kelly.

In 2021, the couple endured the heartbreaking stillbirth of their daughter, Mary Kate. They would go on to advocate for other parents experiencing difficult journeys on the path to parenthood.

Today, the pair are parents to twin boys, Ford and Duke.

Kelly ended his statement by thanking his wife for her relentless support over the years.

“She has been my #1 fan since the day we met and has my back unequivocally. You won’t meet a more loyal and loving woman,” he wrote.

Related Stories

A football player in a Minnesota Vikings uniform and helmet on the field.
Sports

Rondale Moore, Vikings Wide Receiver, Dead at 25

Moore sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2025.

Jade Gomez208 days ago
Minnesota Vikings Defensive Back Ronyell Whitaker Dead at 46
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Back Ronyell Whitaker Dead at 46

His passing comes during an especially difficult stretch for the Minnesota Vikings organization. Just one day earlier, wide receiver Rondale Moore, 25, was found dead in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook before game in 2021
Sports

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook Accused of Physically Abusing Former Girlfriend in Lawsuit

Dalvin Cook's agent and attorney denied the allegations and said that the Minnesota Vikings running back is the one who was a victim of domestic abuse.

Abel Shifferaw1773 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App