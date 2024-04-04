Tiger Woods Reportedly Giving Up Sex to Focus on Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods is gearing up for the Masters Tournament—and that reportedly means no sex.
An unidentified friend of the golf legend relayed that bit of info to the New York Post this week. "He's working really hard in the gym," the source told the outlet. "He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex."
The friend continued, “He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”
The friend revealed that Woods appears to be single at the moment: “There’s no one to speak of.”
Woods has participated in the Masters Tournament 25 times throughout his career with five victories under his belt. This year’s tournament takes place in Augusta, Georgia, and will begin on April 11. The 48-year-old’s celibacy won’t be for much longer, though. According to TMZ, the event ends on April 14—and if he’s eliminated, it’ll be over on April 12.
The Masters is one of the few golf outings that Woods still appears in after his near-fatal car accident in February 2021. The last time he won the competition was in 2019, and prior to that, he won in 1997, 2001, 2002, and 2005.
Woods’ love life has made headlines over the years. In 2023, his ex, Erica Herman filed a $30 million lawsuit against Woods over an alleged oral agreement under which she would remain at his Florida home for five years after the end of their relationship. They began dating in 2017 and broke up in 2022. She later accused him of sexual harassment, though eventually dropped the suit.
Woods also went on a golf hiatus in 2009 when his marriage to Elin Nordegren was in trouble due to his infidelity. They divorced in 2010 and he resumed his career that year.