Paparazzi Cut Off Shannon Sharpe Mid-Sentence When Selena Gomez Walked By

There is definitely a celebrity hierarchy in Hollywood—and Shannon Sharpe experienced it firsthand.

On Monday night after his dinner, the Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion was standing outside Giorgio Baldi, speaking with paparazzi about the FIBA World Cup, when Selena Gomez exited the restaurant. Per TMZ, Sharpe's conversation with a cameraman was immediately put on hold as they captured the actress/singer walking to her car.

In a clip, someone can be heard saying, “Hold up, one second,” while Sharpe was mid-thought.