Tyrese Haliburton Has a $244M Contract — And Still Shops Facebook Marketplace for Deals

Haliburton said he has “got to keep this money,” though he once spent nearly his entire $250,000 In-Season Tournament payout on a Cartier Crash watch.

The NBA All-Star recently bought a turntable in a Krispy Kreme parking lot, previously picked up a Steam Deck outside Wendy’s, and admitted he lowballs Grailed sellers from a fake account.

Tyrese Haliburton still hunts for bargains on Facebook Marketplace and eBay despite signing a five-year, $244 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

If you put a couch on Facebook Marketplace, you just might get a visit from Tyrese Haliburton. Despite signing a five-year, $244 million contract with the Indiana Pacers, Haliburton is apparently still scrolling Marketplace, eBay, and Grailed looking for a bargain—and he's not above meeting a seller in a fast-food parking lot to close the deal. During a wide-ranging appearance on Boardroom Talks with Speedy Morman, Haliburton revealed that he recently bought a turntable on Facebook Marketplace and met the seller in a Krispy Kreme parking lot to pick it up. "Sometimes, you know, I go on wherever I'm looking at, I see something, I'm like, 'Oh, I want it, but that would be financially irresponsible for me to just buy it because I just saw it right there. Why don't we search for a deal?'" Haliburton explained.

And searching for a deal is apparently serious business in the Haliburton household. Haliburton said he checks eBay—"one of the best websites in the world," by his estimation—before hitting Marketplace to see if somebody nearby has what he's looking for. Before he and Jade Jones married this summer, Haliburton said Jones contacted the turntable seller so his famous name wouldn't give away who was buying it. Haliburton then showed up for the exchange himself. The seller didn't recognize him until the transaction was nearly over. "He was like, 'Wait, are you—' And I was like, 'Yeah, get in the car. You just slide,'" Haliburton recalled.

The turntable isn't Haliburton's only Marketplace find. He said he previously bought a Steam Deck through the platform and believes that exchange went down in a Wendy's parking lot. When he was traded from Sacramento to Indiana in 2022, his parents also sold furniture from his California home on Marketplace. Then there's Grailed, where Haliburton admitted he uses a fake username and has absolutely no problem sending sellers an aggressive offer. "I'm lowballing every offer," he said. "I'm offering you half, maybe less." Why? "I got to keep this money," he said, laughing.