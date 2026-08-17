'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Says Plastic Surgery Was a 'Business Decision'

Cave, known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films and for her work as a comedian, illustrator, and author, also frames the surgery as reclaiming her body after four pregnancies and years of breastfeeding, saying her breasts “were last mine at 26.”

She earned over £15,000 on her first day and credits the platform with financially “saving” her family, but admits her silent, non-nude niche has limits and feels pressure to “start giving more” without crossing her own boundaries.

Jessie Cave says her recent breast augmentation was a blunt “business decision,” paid for by subscribers to her non-explicit, hair-focused OnlyFans, which she joined in 2025 after struggling to find acting work.

Jessie Cave didn’t dress up her decision to get plastic surgery. The actress, best known for playing Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films, said her recent breast augmentation was a “business decision”—one funded by the subscribers to her increasingly lucrative OnlyFans account. Cave joined OnlyFans in March 2025 with a highly specific concept: non-explicit content built around her long hair. Think brushing, styling, and costume videos—not nudity. But after more than a year on the platform, the 39-year-old began questioning how long hair alone could keep customers paying. “Part of me realized I’m not going to last a year on OnlyFans with what I’ve got,” Cave said, per People. “My hair can only do so much.”

The gamble had already paid off in a major way. Cave said she earned more than £15,000—approximately $20,200—on her first day, blowing past her original expectations. She had turned to OnlyFans while struggling to land acting work and looking for a way to support her four children. “I thought I’d make five grand, be on it for a few months and it would buy me time to work out what we’re going to do,” she said. “But it’s now been over a year and a half, and it’s genuinely saved our lives.”

Still, Cave knows her unusual OnlyFans lane may have a ceiling. She doesn’t appear nude and doesn’t even speak in her videos, leaving her with limited room to expand without crossing boundaries she has set for herself. “I don’t know how long I can last if I don’t start giving more,” she said. “The bottom line is I can’t afford to stop and I do enjoy a lot of it. There’s a lot that I don’t enjoy too.” Cave first teased the operation in January on her Before We Break Up Again podcast, joking that she might let subscribers choose her cup size through a video featuring bras padded with socks. Her blunt pivot into paid digital content marks another unexpected turn in a career that began on one of the biggest film franchises in the world. Cave made her Harry Potter debut as Ron Weasley’s intensely affectionate girlfriend Lavender Brown in 2009’s Half-Blood Prince, then returned for both Deathly Hallows films. She later appeared in Great Expectations and Pride, developed a stand-up career, and performed solo shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Cave is also an illustrator and author whose books include the cartoon collection Love Sick and the 2021 novel Sunset.

The surgery wasn’t only about extending the life of her OnlyFans business. Cave said pregnancy and breastfeeding had changed her relationship with her body after four children. “They haven’t been mine in so long, because they’ve either been breastfeeding or recovering from pregnancy or [being] pregnant,” she explained. “My boobs were last mine at 26.”