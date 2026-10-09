Tyreek Hill Claims Ex Stole $60K a Month Despite $15K Allowance: 'I Got Furious'

Their divorce trial continues amid Vaccaro’s allegations of physical and emotional abuse, which Hill broadly denies, although he acknowledged pushing her into a wall during an argument.

Hill said their money disputes predated their November 2023 wedding and involved her use of a family card, his financial support for eight children, and an unsigned postnuptial agreement.

Tyreek Hill testified that estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro took roughly $60,000 a month without permission despite receiving a $15,000 monthly allowance, though the court has not established his claims as theft.

Tyreek Hill claims his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, was taking approximately $60,000 a month from him without permission, even though he was already giving her a $15,000 monthly allowance. The former Miami Dolphins receiver made the allegation while testifying in their contentious civil trial tied to their divorce, telling the court that their financial disputes began before they exchanged vows in November 2023. During testimony aired by Law&Crime on October 8, Hill recalled discovering that Vaccaro had allegedly taken more than $10,000 while they were in Hawaii. "I got furious," Hill testified. "I'm like, babe, why are you stealing money? Like, all you got to do is just say, 'Hey, Reek, like help me out.'"

According to Hill, the alleged spending only escalated after they married. "She was stealing money during the marriage while getting what she was already getting," he testified. "She was getting 15K, but she was stealing around like 60K, like a month." Hill said the couple never maintained joint bank accounts. Instead, he gave Vaccaro access to a family card intended for groceries, household expenses, and miscellaneous purchases. "Let's just keep this family card cleaned up," he recalled telling her, explaining that he wanted to track spending and adjust their household budget. But Hill claimed those conversations routinely deteriorated into arguments over money he provided to other people. "Oh, well, you giving this person this and you giving this," Hill recalled Vaccaro saying.