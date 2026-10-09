Tyreek Hill Claims Ex Stole $60K a Month Despite $15K Allowance: 'I Got Furious'

Key Takeaways
- Tyreek Hill testified that estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro took roughly $60,000 a month without permission despite receiving a $15,000 monthly allowance, though the court has not established his claims as theft.
- Hill said their money disputes predated their November 2023 wedding and involved her use of a family card, his financial support for eight children, and an unsigned postnuptial agreement.
- Their divorce trial continues amid Vaccaro’s allegations of physical and emotional abuse, which Hill broadly denies, although he acknowledged pushing her into a wall during an argument.
Tyreek Hill claims his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, was taking approximately $60,000 a month from him without permission, even though he was already giving her a $15,000 monthly allowance.
The former Miami Dolphins receiver made the allegation while testifying in their contentious civil trial tied to their divorce, telling the court that their financial disputes began before they exchanged vows in November 2023.
During testimony aired by Law&Crime on October 8, Hill recalled discovering that Vaccaro had allegedly taken more than $10,000 while they were in Hawaii. "I got furious," Hill testified. "I'm like, babe, why are you stealing money? Like, all you got to do is just say, 'Hey, Reek, like help me out.'"
According to Hill, the alleged spending only escalated after they married.
"She was stealing money during the marriage while getting what she was already getting," he testified. "She was getting 15K, but she was stealing around like 60K, like a month."
Hill said the couple never maintained joint bank accounts. Instead, he gave Vaccaro access to a family card intended for groceries, household expenses, and miscellaneous purchases.
"Let's just keep this family card cleaned up," he recalled telling her, explaining that he wanted to track spending and adjust their household budget.
But Hill claimed those conversations routinely deteriorated into arguments over money he provided to other people. "Oh, well, you giving this person this and you giving this," Hill recalled Vaccaro saying.
Hill, who testified that he financially supports eight children, also accused Vaccaro of questioning his communication with their mothers and making it difficult for his children to visit.
"Why are you on the phone with them?" he recalled her asking during conversations about his children's activities.
The financial disagreements also extended to a postnuptial agreement that Vaccaro never signed. Hill said he married her despite this failure. "Because like I said, I love this girl, man," he testified. "You got to protect what you've earned, not only for yourself, for the kids, for their future."
Money has been a recurring flashpoint in the couple's divorce. Earlier this year, a judge criticized Vaccaro for using a $100,000 vehicle allowance to buy a $196,000 Bentley. The court also rejected her request for nearly $38,000 in monthly temporary support, instead awarding $5,500 in monthly temporary spousal support.
Vaccaro, meanwhile, has accused Hill of eight incidents of physical and emotional abuse during their marriage, including allegations that he shoved her, pulled her hair, and attempted to strike her stomach while she was pregnant.
Their relationship effectively collapsed in April 2025 after police responded to a disturbance at their Sunny Isles Beach condominium. Vaccaro's mother called authorities, concerned for her daughter's safety. No arrests resulted from that incident.
Baby-monitor footage subsequently made public captured another heated confrontation near their infant daughter. Hill could be heard saying, "I'm gonna get my daughter and get out," before the argument moved largely outside the camera's view.
Hill has denied the broader abuse allegations, although he acknowledged during his most recent testimony that he pushed Vaccaro into a wall during an argument, leaving a hole. His accusations about her spending have not been established as theft by the court.
The trial continues as Hill also attempts an NFL comeback following his release from Miami.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting START to 88788.