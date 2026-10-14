Tyreek Hill Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $500K After Jury Finds Him Liable for Battery

Hill remains a free agent after a knee injury ended his 2025 season, while the NFL continues reviewing Vaccaro’s allegations under its Personal Conduct Policy.

Vaccaro said Hill assaulted her during a January 2024 dispute over a postnuptial agreement and again during an April 2025 argument captured partly by a baby monitor; Hill denied physically abusing her.

A Miami jury ordered Tyreek Hill to pay estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro $500,000 after finding him liable for battery in two incidents, while rejecting eight other claims and punitive damages.

Tyreek Hill's bitter divorce has resulted in a $500,000 civil judgment against him after a Miami jury found the former NFL star liable for battering his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, on two separate occasions. The verdict came Tuesday, October 13, following a weeklong trial that exposed allegations of physical abuse, explosive arguments, and bitter financial disputes during the couple's marriage. Jurors deliberated for nearly four hours before finding Hill liable for two of Vaccaro's 10 claims, rejecting the remaining eight and declining to award punitive damages. According to ESPN, Hill appeared relieved as the verdict was read, hugging attorney Christi Bright before smiling and shaking hands with his legal team.

"Mr. Hill was very pleased that he was able to get his story out and to be able to tell the world what he's not been able to speak about," Bright told reporters. "He's very grateful." But the jury's decision also confirmed civil liability for two incidents that Hill had disputed throughout the proceedings. The first involved a January 11, 2024, confrontation over a postnuptial agreement. Vaccaro testified that Hill ripped a necklace from her neck, put his hands around her throat, and grabbed and twisted her breasts during an argument. Vaccaro said the encounter "terrified" her. She photographed marks on her chest and texted her mother about the confrontation the following day. The prosecution presented those messages and photographs as evidence during the trial. The second incident occurred in April 2025, when a baby monitor captured an argument near the couple's infant daughter.

The footage, which had previously surfaced publicly, showed Hill and Vaccaro exchanging heated words before the confrontation moved largely outside the camera's view. Vaccaro could be heard pleading with Hill to "stop" as the argument escalated. "I'm going to get my daughter and get the f*ck out," Hill declared before removing the child from her crib. Jurors found Hill liable for battery in connection with that confrontation as well. Vaccaro's attorney, Paul Schwiep, argued that the evidence supported his client's allegations, telling jurors that "her account is consistent and it's corroborated by contemporaneous evidence."

He asked the jury to award Vaccaro $8 million in compensatory damages. "Money doesn't undo the harm, but it's just how our civil justice system works," Schwiep said, urging jurors to "restore her dignity." Hill's defense argued that the allegations stemmed from the couple's increasingly hostile divorce proceedings. "This is all about money and divorce," attorney Michael Gottlieb argued during closing statements. "Her ambition to take his money wasn't met. So she files this action." The trial also featured Hill accusing Vaccaro of taking about $60,000 a month without permission, despite receiving a $15,000 allowance. Hill claimed their financial disagreements began before their November 2023 wedding and continued throughout the marriage.

"I got furious," Hill testified while recalling discovering that Vaccaro had allegedly taken more than $10,000 during a trip to Hawaii. Hill also acknowledged during the proceedings that he was "deeply ashamed" of threatening Vaccaro by suggesting he could arrange for other people to hurt her, although he repeatedly denied physically abusing her. The jury ultimately rejected five other battery claims and one assault claim, along with allegations of intentional infliction of emotional distress and continuing domestic violence. The verdict arrives at a critical moment for Hill's football career. The 32-year-old remains a free agent after the Miami Dolphins released him following a devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently said Hill's playing situation remains "fluid" and that "a deal could happen any time."