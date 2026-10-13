Stephen A. Smith Admits He Spread False Claims About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Divorce

Smith personally apologized to both exes and removed the podcast episode as Taylor and Shumpert continue navigating co-parenting after finalizing their divorce in July 2024.

Smith said Straight Shooter Media failed to properly verify claims that Taylor received $25 million plus $10 million in assets while Shumpert walked away with roughly $2 million and no home.

Stephen A. Smith apologized to Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert after admitting his company shared inaccurate divorce-settlement figures and falsely attributed quotes to Shumpert.

Stephen A. Smith is walking back some explosive claims about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce after admitting that the financial figures he shared were false—and that supposed quotes from the former NBA champion weren't even his words. The ESPN commentator issued a public apology after discussing the former couple's divorce settlement on an October episode of The Culture Table, a podcast produced by his Straight Shooter Media company. During the conversation, Smith claimed Taylor walked away with $25 million, plus another $10 million in property, luxury vehicles, and other assets. He also alleged that Shumpert received approximately $2 million and was left without a home. There's just one problem: Smith now acknowledges that the information wasn't true.

"Those statements were inaccurate, and I want to sincerely apologize to both Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor," Smith said in his retraction. But the inaccurate financial breakdown wasn't the only issue. Smith also admitted that statements presented as Shumpert's own account of the divorce had been falsely attributed to him. "The quotes attributed to him, however, were not his statements at all, and the financial figures presented were inaccurate," he clarified. Smith explained that the claims came from media reports and social media posts that allegedly detailed Shumpert's financial circumstances. After speaking directly with Taylor, who disputed the information, Smith acknowledged that his company had failed to verify the allegations before presenting them to viewers.