Tasha Smith’s Twin Resurfaces Hilarious Clip of Her Being Mistaken for ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Star

Tasha recently reprised Angela opposite Michael Jai White in Netflix’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, which Tyler Perry shot in just four days.

Co-star Lamman Rucker fueled the mix-up by commenting, “You even sound like her!” while Queen Latifah joked that Sidra should have ended the confusion.

Sidra Smith laughed off a group of women who mistook her for her identical twin, Tasha Smith, and insisted she was Angela from Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? franchise.

Tasha Smith's identical twin sister, Sidra Smith, once found herself in an unexpected Why Did I Get Married? debate after a group of women approached her inside a liquor store, convinced she was Tasha—and no amount of explaining seemed to change their minds. In the resurfaced video Sidra shared on Instagram, the women repeatedly identify her as "that lady from the Tyler Perry movie." Sidra laughs while insisting they've got the wrong woman, but her denial only seems to make them more certain. Even Sidra's shaved head isn't enough to derail their theory: One of the women simply reasons that the actress must have "now gone bald."

Sidra keeps laughing through the encounter as she attempts to explain that she is not, in fact, Angela from Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? franchise. Then the comments made her defense considerably harder. Lamman Rucker, who has spent years acting alongside Tasha in the franchise as Troy, took one look at the situation and sided with the women.

"But you DO look JUST like her!!!" Rucker wrote. "Poor Thing! Angela & Marcus have taken over your life! LMAO." He wasn't finished. "You even sound like her!" Rucker added, before borrowing some Angela-style interrogation for the occasion: "Why is you lyin'???"

Queen Latifah also got a kick out of Sidra allowing the confusion to continue. "Sidra why you ain't let them girls off the hook," she wrote in the comments. Sidra responded with laughing emojis. To be fair to the women, one important piece of information works against Sidra's case: She and Tasha are identical twins. The sisters, born in Camden, New Jersey, have also both built careers in entertainment, although largely on opposite sides of the camera. Sidra has worked as a producer and director, with credits including the documentary Free Angela and All Political Prisoners. Tasha became widely recognizable through her long-running partnership with Tyler Perry before establishing herself as a television and film director. And Angela may be one of Tasha's hardest characters to escape. She first played the famously outspoken wife of Michael Jai White's Marcus in 2007's Why Did I Get Married?, returned for Why Did I Get Married Too? in 2010 and continued the couple's story for six seasons on Perry's For Better or Worse.