Sports

Jason of Beverly Hills Drops Cryptic Knicks Ring Night Tease Ahead of Championship Ceremony

A blue-and-orange Madison Square Garden post has fans wondering who crafted the Knicks’ jewelry for their first NBA title in 53 years.

Jason of Beverly Hills Teases Making the NY Knicks Championship Ring
Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jason of Beverly Hills fueled speculation that it designed the Knicks’ championship rings by posting Madison Square Garden lit in blue and orange ahead of the team’s ring ceremony.
  • Founder Jason Arasheben has created technically elaborate rings for the Lakers, Warriors, Eagles, and New York Liberty, including designs with removable and interchangeable parts.
  • The Knicks have not named the ring manufacturer and will unveil the jewelry before their nationally televised season opener against the 76ers.

Jason of Beverly Hills may have just dropped a major hint about who designed the New York Knicks' championship rings—without saying a word.

The luxury jeweler's official Instagram Stories featured an overhead nighttime shot of Madison Square Garden, illuminated in the Knicks' signature blue and orange. A massive "NEW YORK FOREVER" display appeared on the arena's exterior, with the post arriving just days before the defending NBA champions are scheduled to receive their rings.

The Knicks will celebrate their first NBA championship in 53 years on Tuesday, Oct. 20, before opening the 2026-27 season against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Although the team has not publicly identified the manufacturer of its championship rings, the Instagram post has raised questions about whether Jason Arasheben, the founder of Jason of Beverly Hills, landed the commission.

Arasheben certainly has the résumé.

Since entering the championship-ring business in 2009, Jason of Beverly Hills has designed elaborate pieces for franchises including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Liberty.

His creations have become increasingly intricate, incorporating removable components, moving parts, and other mechanical features that extend beyond traditional championship-ring designs.

During a recent appearance on Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson's The Pull Up with Scoop B, Arasheben explained how his company began experimenting with those features.

"We had to do something that would allow us to stand out," he said.

"When we did the 2018 Warriors ring, it was one of the first rings we did that really had a technical feature to it. We devised a way where the top can come off, and you can switch the color from blue to white."

The designer has also worked extensively outside professional sports, creating custom jewelry for celebrities including Drake and Rihanna. But during the same interview, Arasheben revealed that Michael Jackson was the only celebrity who ever left him genuinely starstruck.

"That was a dream come true because I have literally never been starstruck… but one time," he recalled.

Arasheben described visiting Neverland Ranch, where Jackson personally showed him around the property after commissioning diamond pieces featuring the Jackson family crest.

"He was so kind, so nice, and the fact that I was able to make a family heirloom, his family crest… I made diamond pieces for his family crest… that was a dream come true," Arasheben said.

The visit also changed his understanding of Jackson's fame. Seeing the singer's private movie theater, Arasheben realized that some of Neverland's extravagances existed because Jackson could no longer enjoy ordinary experiences without attracting public attention.

"There is also a part of that life that I do not envy," he explained. "It took me having that experience to really understand that."

Back in New York, Arasheben's latest social media activity has drawn attention to another potential milestone for his company.

The Knicks' championship ceremony will precede their nationally televised season opener against Philadelphia, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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