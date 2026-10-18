Carrot Top Thanks Fans For Support After Suicide Attempt

Thompson’s attorneys have accused former opening act Brian Evans of demanding $500,000 while threatening to disclose an alleged explicit recording, which Evans denies.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, will return to the Luxor for his 8 p.m. show on Oct. 19 after leaving the hospital on Sept. 26.

Carrot Top thanked fans for their “love, support, prayers, and well wishes” in his first public statement since his reported suicide attempt.

Carrot Top is speaking publicly for the first time since he attempted suicide, revealing to fans that he’s going back to work on the Las Vegas Strip very soon. The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, on Saturday (Oct. 17) posted a message to Instagram alongside a photo of himself smiling on stage. He closed the caption with an orange heart emoji and told followers he would be back at the Luxor's 8 p.m. show on Monday. "I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks," he wrote. "Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know." Check out Carrot Top’s post below.

On Sept. 18, Thompson was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital, and that night's Luxor show was canceled. Authorities reportedly found him breathing but unconscious beside a pool at his home after a suicide attempt. In the days that followed, a representative said Thompson was hospitalized and under close medical care but breathing on his own and improving, surrounded by family. He was released from the hospital on Sept. 26. He has not performed since. Thompson was seen at a Las Vegas church with his mother on Oct. 4 and again on Oct. 11 without commenting publicly either time. A federal civil fight emerged alongside the hospitalization. Thompson's attorneys allege that Brian Evans, a former opening act, demanded $500,000 while threatening to place an alleged sexually explicit recording into a court docket if no settlement was reached. Attorney Ronnie Bitman argued in an emergency filing that the threats to disclose private material contributed to Thompson's mental health decline, per USA Today. Evans, who is representing himself, denies the extortion claim.

"I never threatened, ever, to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement," Evans said. "The video they are discussing—as I made very clear—was deleted a long time ago in accordance with the prior settlement."