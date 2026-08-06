Shaq Says Caitlin Clark Must ‘Take Those Licks’ to Earn WNBA Throne

Key Takeaways
- Shaquille O’Neal says Caitlin Clark’s rough treatment in the WNBA is a normal “rites of passage” for stars, arguing she “needs to toughen up” and earn respect like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Muhammad Ali did.
- His comments follow weeks of debate over hard fouls, including Alyssa Thomas’ upgraded Flagrant 2 on Clark, with Fever coach Stephanie White, teammate Sophie Cunningham, and even members of Congress calling for better protection from officials and the league.
- O’Neal also points to “professional jealousy” over Clark’s spotlight, noting that despite the controversy she’s breaking records—like becoming the fastest player to 1,000 points, 250 rebounds, and 250 assists—and says continued dominance will ultimately “give you the throne.”
The debate over how Caitlin Clark is treated in the WNBA has reached another Hall of Famer.
After weeks of headlines centered on hard fouls, officiating controversies and political debates surrounding the Indiana Fever star, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal offered a far more old-school perspective: Clark isn't being singled out—she's paying the same dues every superstar has before her.
"All the greats have to go through what we call rites of passage," O'Neal told CNBC Sport. "She's a fabulous player, but we're not giving you anything, ever. You have to earn it."
The comments arrive after one of the most scrutinized stretches of Clark's young career. Her June 24 collision with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas—who was later suspended one game after the WNBA upgraded a no-call to a Flagrant 2—ignited a national conversation about player safety.
Fever coach Stephanie White criticized officials, teammate Sophie Cunningham accused opponents of "definitely targeting" Clark, and even members of Congress called on commissioner Cathy Engelbert to strengthen protections for players.
Clark later acknowledged the officials "need to do better" and said the league "has gotta do better protecting players."
O'Neal doesn't disagree that Clark has taken plenty of punishment. He simply sees it as part of becoming the face of a league.
"So for her, she needs to toughen up, take those licks, and show them that, 'These licks don't bother me,'" O'Neal said.
The four-time NBA champion compared Clark's experience to the early careers of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and even Muhammad Ali, arguing that elite athletes are routinely tested before fully earning the respect of their peers.
"Once she passes through that," O'Neal said, "the league will belong to her."
The discussion around Clark has stretched well beyond basketball in recent weeks. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently argued that Clark has become "a bit of a political football," while commentators have debated everything from officiating standards to whether she's already the face of the WNBA.
ESPN's Elle Duncan has said the nonstop discourse has become exhausting, and Monica McNutt recently argued Clark's growing influence also brings greater responsibility within the league.
Even three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi has pushed back against the idea that today's game is uniquely physical.
"If you think the game is physical now, go back and watch the girls' Finals 15 [or] 16 years ago," Taurasi said during CNBC's Game Plan Summit.
O'Neal also acknowledged another reality that has fueled the conversation surrounding Clark since she entered the league in 2024.
"There's a lot of other girls with similar skills, who get no play, who get no mention, and there's jealousy—professional jealousy," he said.
While the debate continues, Clark's production has hardly slowed. The Fever guard recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 54 career games.
She also poured in a career-high 45 points against the Seattle Storm, reinforcing why opponents continue to game-plan around her every night.
For O'Neal, those performances—not the controversies—are ultimately what will decide Clark's place in the league.
"Keep doing that," he said, "and the rites of passage will start to open up, and they will invite you in and give you the throne."