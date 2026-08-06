Shaq Says Caitlin Clark Must ‘Take Those Licks’ to Earn WNBA Throne

O’Neal also points to “professional jealousy” over Clark’s spotlight, noting that despite the controversy she’s breaking records—like becoming the fastest player to 1,000 points, 250 rebounds, and 250 assists—and says continued dominance will ultimately “give you the throne.”

His comments follow weeks of debate over hard fouls, including Alyssa Thomas’ upgraded Flagrant 2 on Clark, with Fever coach Stephanie White, teammate Sophie Cunningham, and even members of Congress calling for better protection from officials and the league.

Shaquille O’Neal says Caitlin Clark’s rough treatment in the WNBA is a normal “rites of passage” for stars, arguing she “needs to toughen up” and earn respect like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Muhammad Ali did.

The debate over how Caitlin Clark is treated in the WNBA has reached another Hall of Famer. After weeks of headlines centered on hard fouls, officiating controversies and political debates surrounding the Indiana Fever star, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal offered a far more old-school perspective: Clark isn't being singled out—she's paying the same dues every superstar has before her. "All the greats have to go through what we call rites of passage," O'Neal told CNBC Sport. "She's a fabulous player, but we're not giving you anything, ever. You have to earn it."

"If you think the game is physical now, go back and watch the girls' Finals 15 [or] 16 years ago," Taurasi said during CNBC's Game Plan Summit. O'Neal also acknowledged another reality that has fueled the conversation surrounding Clark since she entered the league in 2024. "There's a lot of other girls with similar skills, who get no play, who get no mention, and there's jealousy—professional jealousy," he said. While the debate continues, Clark's production has hardly slowed. The Fever guard recently became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 points, 250 rebounds and 250 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 54 career games. She also poured in a career-high 45 points against the Seattle Storm, reinforcing why opponents continue to game-plan around her every night.