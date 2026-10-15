Sports

Ciara and Russell Wilson Step Up With $250K for Spokane Wildfire Victims

The couple’s Why Not You Foundation is funding immediate aid and long-term recovery for families displaced by August’s devastating fires.

Ciara and Russell Wilson Donate $250K to Spokane Wildfire Relief Efforts
Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Key Takeaways

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army of Spokane to help families recover from August’s devastating wildfires.
  • The organization will direct $150,000 toward immediate disaster assistance and $100,000 toward long-term costs, including uninsured expenses and housing hardships.
  • The fires forced more than 65,000 people to evacuate, damaged or destroyed over 900 structures, and intensified Spokane’s shortage of affordable rentals.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are stepping up for Washington residents still struggling to recover from a devastating series of wildfires. The couple's Why Not You Foundation donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army of Spokane to provide emergency assistance and long-term support to families whose lives were upended by the August disaster.

The contribution comes more than two months after three fast-moving wildfires tore through the Spokane region, forcing more than 65,000 people to evacuate and damaging or destroying over 900 residential and commercial structures. According to The Seattle Times, the donation caught local Salvation Army officials completely off guard.

"The generosity was absolutely a surprise," Captain David Cain, director of The Salvation Army of Spokane, told the newspaper.

The money is being divided into two parts. $150,000 will go toward immediate disaster assistance, while the remaining $100,000 will address longer-term financial needs, including expenses insurance policies don't cover and unexpected hardships that can emerge years after a disaster.

And for families trying to rebuild, finding somewhere to live has become another obstacle.

"We have so many people who are displaced and looking for rental properties," Cain explained. "We've even seen rental rates go up."

He added that some landlords are reluctant to accept displaced residents seeking temporary accommodations, leaving families with fewer options as recovery efforts continue.

The destruction began August 1, when the Old Trails, Autumn Lane, and Fairview fires spread across Spokane and Stevens counties. Fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions, the blazes burned more than 10,000 acres and swept through residential neighborhoods. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in September that the state's summer wildfire season had caused more than $188 million in damage.

The disaster also exposed existing housing challenges. According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Washington has only 28 affordable, available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households, making displacement especially difficult for residents already struggling financially.

Beyond wildfire recovery, the Wilsons' contribution will support local Salvation Army services, including the Hope Market Food Pantry, which serves approximately 200 households daily, and Evangeline's House, which provides emergency foster care and temporary housing for young people ages 10 to 20.

"We have case workers who'll be working with families for the next couple of years," Cain said. "So, it's really important funding for us."

For Russell Wilson, the donation also maintains his connection to Washington, where he spent the most successful stretch of his NFL career. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship before playing for Denver, Pittsburgh, and the New York Giants.

Wilson retired in June after 14 NFL seasons and subsequently joined CBS as a football analyst. He and Ciara, who celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in July, have also been making changes off the field, including reducing the asking price of their Rancho Santa Fe, California, estate to $45 million.

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