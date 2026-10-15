Ciara and Russell Wilson Step Up With $250K for Spokane Wildfire Victims

The fires forced more than 65,000 people to evacuate, damaged or destroyed over 900 structures, and intensified Spokane’s shortage of affordable rentals.

The organization will direct $150,000 toward immediate disaster assistance and $100,000 toward long-term costs, including uninsured expenses and housing hardships.

Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army of Spokane to help families recover from August’s devastating wildfires.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are stepping up for Washington residents still struggling to recover from a devastating series of wildfires. The couple's Why Not You Foundation donated $250,000 to The Salvation Army of Spokane to provide emergency assistance and long-term support to families whose lives were upended by the August disaster. The contribution comes more than two months after three fast-moving wildfires tore through the Spokane region, forcing more than 65,000 people to evacuate and damaging or destroying over 900 residential and commercial structures. According to The Seattle Times, the donation caught local Salvation Army officials completely off guard. "The generosity was absolutely a surprise," Captain David Cain, director of The Salvation Army of Spokane, told the newspaper.

The money is being divided into two parts. $150,000 will go toward immediate disaster assistance, while the remaining $100,000 will address longer-term financial needs, including expenses insurance policies don't cover and unexpected hardships that can emerge years after a disaster. And for families trying to rebuild, finding somewhere to live has become another obstacle. "We have so many people who are displaced and looking for rental properties," Cain explained. "We've even seen rental rates go up." He added that some landlords are reluctant to accept displaced residents seeking temporary accommodations, leaving families with fewer options as recovery efforts continue. The destruction began August 1, when the Old Trails, Autumn Lane, and Fairview fires spread across Spokane and Stevens counties. Fueled by powerful winds and dry conditions, the blazes burned more than 10,000 acres and swept through residential neighborhoods. Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said in September that the state's summer wildfire season had caused more than $188 million in damage.