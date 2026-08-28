Caitlin Clark Just Took Swiftie Friendship Bracelets to Another Level

According to ESPN, the Indiana Fever star debuted a new "Friendship Bracelet" colorway of her Nike Caitlin 1 signature shoe at practice Wednesday, drawing inspiration from the beaded bracelets that became synonymous with Swift's Eras Tour. But Clark isn't just borrowing from Swiftie culture: She's also received friendship bracelets and other gifts directly from Swift.

Caitlin Clark has turned her Taylor Swift fandom into a sneaker—and this one comes with a personal connection.

The new Caitlin 1 comes in a blush base with a gold Nike Swoosh and Clark's signature logo in royal blue on the tongue. The biggest Swift reference, however, is threaded directly into the laces. Beads and charms run through the chunky blush-colored laces, with "CC" spelled out on the left shoe and Clark's No. 22 appearing on the right.

"Yeah, these are the ones," Clark wrote on her Instagram Story while showing off the sneakers.

The reveal also solves a small mystery Clark started earlier this summer. When the Fever hosted the Toronto Tempo in June, Clark arrived wearing eight blue friendship bracelets carrying the messages "10.01.26" and "Caitlin 1." October 1 is the scheduled launch date for her signature sneaker.

The Swift connection goes considerably deeper than sneaker inspiration.

Clark has been an outspoken Swiftie for years, while Swift has made it clear the admiration goes both ways. Clark revealed in 2024 that Swift sent her four bags of Eras Tour merchandise along with a personal note describing the basketball star as "inspiring to watch from afar."