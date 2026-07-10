Norwegian Air and British Airways Lock In Logo-Swap Bet Ahead of World Cup Quarter-Final

“Hey @british_airways, do you wanna make a bet?” Norwegian Air wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “If Norway wins, you have to switch to our logo on Instagram on Sunday (one day). And vice versa. Deal?” British Airways caught wind of the proposition, commenting, “Don’t make bets you can’t win.” Norwegian Air later confirmed that the British Airways social media team agreed to the bet.

British Airways is the flag carrier of the United Kingdom, while Norwegian Air is the second-largest airline in Scandinavia behind Scandinavian Airlines. England is currently the favorite to advance to the semi-finals, where they will face off against either Argentina or Switzerland depending on the results.

But Norway has a big star in Erling Haaland, who scored twice in the team’s 2-1 win against Brazil in the previous round, meaning that another upset could happen on Saturday. France secured its place in the World Cup semi-finals on Thursday (July 9) with a 2-0 victory over Morocco, while their opponent will be decided on Friday (July 10) depending on who comes out on top in the match between Spain and Belgium.