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Lionel Messi walks off the pitch at half time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between England and Argentina.
Sports

Lionel Messi Appears Stunned by England Penalty Kick Cheat Sheet on Bottle After Match

Argentina players were seen observing a water bottle, presumably belonging to England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with detailed penalty kick notes about them.

Jose Martinez2 days ago
Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Alex Ocho12 days ago
Michael Hewitt in a blue Leeds United shirt smiles at a bar, with people and drinks in the background.
Sports

Missing England World Cup Fan Found Safe After Being Unaware of 10-Day International Search

Michael Hewitt, 65, lost his phone shortly after arriving in Barcelona and spent the next 10 days bar-hopping to watch England matches, while Interpol and Spanish police combed the city for him.

Mark Elibert15 days ago
Azealia Banks.
Music

Azealia Banks Fears UK Concert Won’t Happen, Says People Threatened to Kill Her

The controversial rapper, who plans to perform in Manchester in September, recently made offensive comments about an Irish stabbing victim.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Why Jude Bellingham Avoided a Red Card for Covering His Mouth Under FIFA's New Rule

A viral image of Bellingham talking to Jordan Ayew raised questions, but FIFA's new mouth-covering rule only applies to confrontational exchanges.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
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England v Ghana: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Ghanaian Witch Doctor's Curse Blamed After Harry Kane Misses Golden Opportunity vs. Ghana

Nana Kwaku Bonsam vowed to curse Kane before England's 0-0 World Cup stalemate, and the internet didn't let it go quietly.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix sign copies of their Album LM5 at HMV Oxford Street on November 20, 2018 in London, England.
Music

Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Friendship With Jesy Nelson

Don't expect a core-four Little Mix reunion anytime soon.

Alex Gonzalez38 days ago
Sir Idris Elba with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba after becoming a Knight Bachelor for services to young people during an investitures ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 02, 2026 in Windsor, England.
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Knighted By King Charles for his Youth-Empowering Philanthropy

The actor founded the international public organization Elba Hope Foundation in 2022.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
Two pairs of Nike sneakers: Air Force 1 in white with blue swoosh, and Air Max 95 in white with red accents.
Sneakers

Nike England and USA Soccer Inspired Shoes: How To Buy

The shoes honor the two nations' respective team soccer kits.

Complex Staff61 days ago
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Kanye West wearing a black leather jacket, looking to the side against a dark background.
Music

Kanye West to Headline Three Nights at London's Wireless Festival 2026

Ye returns to Finsbury Park for a multi-night run.

Alex Ocho110 days ago
Emergency services at the scene in the Leysdown-on-Sea resort on the Isle of Sheppey, where a man in his 40s died after being attacked during an altercation.
Life

Teens Convicted After Luring Suspected Pedophile to Beach and Killing Him

Two teenagers were found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2025 murder of 49-year-old Alexander Cashford, after a third teen pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Jose Martinez152 days ago
Isabelle Dale in sunglasses and a black outfit, the other in a brown jacket with a floral top.
Life

23-Year-Old Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Prison Chapel for 4 Minutes

Isabelle Dale was jailed after being caught having sex with inmate Shahid Sharif in a prison chapel at HMP Coldingley in Surrey.

Mark Elibert178 days ago
Stone Roses Mani
Music

Stone Roses' Gary 'Mani' Mounfield Dies at 63, But Cause of Death a Mystery

The bassist of the 'Stone Roses' band, known as Mani, has died, his brother wrote on social media.

Jessica Mcbride240 days ago
Talib Kweli
Music

Talib Kweli Gets Into Confrontation With Security Guards at Black Star Show in UK

Kweli alleged discriminatory treatment after security came on stage at the end of a Black Star set.

Trey Alston243 days ago
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WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: "America", a fully-working solid gold toilet, created by Maurizio Cattelan, is seen at Benheim Palace on September 12, 2019 in Woodstock, England. The artwork is still missing following what police believe to be a burglary on September 14, in which the toilet, valued by some at £4.8million, was taken. In 1996, Cattelan famously stole the entire contents of one of his own exhibitions in Amsterdam but has strongly denied any involvement with this latest theft.
Life

Golden Toilet Sculpture Up for Sotheby's Auction for $10 Million

101.2 kilograms of gold were used to make the Maurizio Cattelan original, titled "America."

Jaelani Turner-Williams259 days ago
Ghetts.
Music

UK Rapper Ghetts In Custody After Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

The MOBO Award-winning artist allegedly failed to stop his car, resulting in a crash that ended up killing a 20-year-old man.

Jaelani Turner-Williams268 days ago
A woman with long blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a white sleeveless top, stands in front of a chain-link fence.
Pop Culture

Bonnie Blue Allegedly Punched in Face at Nightclub Following Feminism Comment

The event took place during a stop on Blue's Bang Bus Tour.

Mark Elibert302 days ago

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