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An elderly couple who've been married over six decades was reunited this week after spending the past 100 days apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.Brad Callas
Life
Wildlife Near Glastonbury Festival at Risk From Public Urination Containing Cocaine and MDMA, Study Finds
Environmentally damaging levels of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, have been found in the river running through the festival site, according to a study.Brad Callas
The man’s first robbery attempt didn’t end well as he left without money when the cashier couldn’t understand his note. He was caught after his third attempt.Brenton Blanchet
Life
Woman Sentenced for Killing Husband With Boiling Water After Finding Out He Allegedly Abused Her Kids
A UK woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband with a mix of boiling water and sugar after discovering sexual abuse allegations.Jose Martinez