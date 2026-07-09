Landon Donovan on the 'Reality' of Christian Pulisic's World Cup: 'He's Not Played Well'

Former United States men’s national soccer team player Landon Donovan is criticizing Christian Pulisic for what he called a “disappointing” performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan & Tim Howard, Donovan did not shy away from his thoughts on Pulisic’s World Cup performance following the 1-4 loss to Belgium.

“In 2006, I had a really bad World Cup and I came home and I got really criticized badly for the first time in my career,” shared Donovan, as seen in the clip below. “I was depressed for a few weeks and I really struggled and I suffered. I don’t know Christian super well… I would imagine this would be crushing for him.”

Throughout the World Cup, Pulisic failed to score a single goal during the United States national soccer team games.

“In the end, he’s your best player, he’s your star player, and it just didn’t happen for him,” Donovan continued. “I want to be careful because I’m sure people are piling on him—a lot of it he deserves, of course. That’s part and parcel with this role. It’s just disappointing, I was waiting for a moment for him … and it just didn’t happen.”