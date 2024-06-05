Jontay Porter’s Alleged Betting Scheme Co-Conspirator Arrested Trying to Board One-Way Flight to Australia

Brooklyn man Long Phi Pham, 38, has been arrested over his connection to an NBA betting scheme that involved banned player Jontay Porter.

As reported by the New York Post, Long Phi Pham was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, June 3 while attempting to board a flight to Australia with a one-way ticket. He has been accused of working Porter—who last played for the Toronto Raptors before he received a lifetime ban in April—to place "prop bets" on NBA players and their performance in the league.

Pham reportedly tried to flee the United States just one day after the government approached him for questioning. Upon his arrest, he was carrying a bag containing several betting slips, two cashier checks worth $8,000, and $12,000 in cash. He is facing up to 20 years in prison and has been arraigned on wire fraud charges.

Porter allegedly accumulated massive amounts in gambling debt alongside his co-conspirators earlier this year, who encouraged him to throw games in an effort to guarantee returns on bets to recover their funds. According to the complaint filed in Brooklyn, federal prosecutors said that Porter told Pham he was going to remove himself from the Jan. 26 game early by claiming he had an eye injury. He played four minutes in the game, which was against the Los Angeles Clippers. A co-conspirator won a $10,000 prop bet on the game.

Porter was officially banned from the NBA for gambling in April following an investigation by the league. Porter was "giving information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor," the NBA stated.