Deion Sanders Scores Sunglasses Collaboration Following Rival Coach's Comments

Deion Sanders has scored a new sunglasses collaboration.

The news arrives hours after Colorado State coach Jay Norvell roasted the University of Colorado football coach for wearing hats and sunglasses in media interviews.

“When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me," Norvell said.

Hours later, Blenders Eyewear announced "Coach Prime" sunglasses, a new line of shades inspired by Deion.

"Coach Prime is an icon with a multi-generational influence," said Chase Fisher, CEO and Founder of Blenders Eyewear. "From player to now a powerhouse coach, he's become a true game-changer with a bold and unshakable style. At Blenders, we resonate with Coach Prime, someone who not only excels in the world of sports but also understands the power of style as a means of self-expression. Together, we're about to unleash a blend that will redefine what it means to make a statement on and off the field. Get ready for a collaboration that's as electrifying as Coach Prime's legendary presence."

Sanders added, "I'm not new to this, I'm TRUE 2 THIS! And the Blenders Eyewear family and myself certainly see eye 2 eye on our commitment to QUALITY and STYLE."f

In the wake of Blenders' announcement, Sanders gifted a pair of sunglasses to each of his Colorado players.

“They don’t realize, not only are we gonna kick their butts because it’s personal, but it’s going to be business and also pleasure,” Sanders said in a video posted to his Instagram. “They don’t realize, they just helped me with business.”

Watch Sanders address Norvell's comments, as well as the sunglasses giveaway, in the clip below.