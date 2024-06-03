Cam Newton Thinks Clubs Have Changed for the Worse: 'It Ain't No Love Music'

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton thinks clubs aren't as good as they used to be.

On the latest episode of his Funky Friday podcast, Newton was joined by DJ and TV personality Big Tigger and shared that clubs have lost energy and atmosphere compared to his time in the NFL. "Back then, you didn't have an operating phone but you had a phone, and it was solely, 'What's your number,'" he said at the 33:30 point of the episode, as seen above. "Or they had they had the little shit called Chickitionary, your little tablet where, 'Baby, hey look, boom, put you there.' ... But that was a time where people went and was musty when they left."

Newton said these experiences in the club were when he really found out who his "partners" were. He laughed about his friends not being wingmen but "posts" that he could lean back on. "When they change the whole song, that's when you like, 'Baby, what your name is? Hey, put your number in there.' Ten minutes later, she doing the same thing with somebody else and you doing the same thing with somebody else," he said. "That's what it was. Nowadays, if you were to go out, it's almost like sections are backyards, and you can't just walk into anybody backyard."

He said that these days, there's more of a "dangerous" feeling, you have to "walk cautiously," and everyone is putting off a more negative vibe. "It ain't no love music, you feel me?" he added.