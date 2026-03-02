Sports

UFC Fighter Ailín Pérez Continues Twerking Victory Celebrations After Latest Win

She previously twerked following victories in the Octagon in 2023 and 2024.

Ailin Perez of Argentina reacts after a bantamweight fight against Macy Chiasson during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 28, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Jeff Bottari via Getty Images

Ailín Pérez has gone viral again after she celebrated another UFC victory by twerking in front of her opponent.

Following her unanimous victory by decision against Macy Chiasson on Saturday (Feb. 28), Pérez rolled over onto the floor of the octagon and briefly twerked to celebrate her 13th MMA career win. After twerking on the floor, she put her legs up and swayed them back and forth while giving a big grin. She also got up, twerked again, then twerked against the edge of the Octagon.

She shared a clip of the moment on her Instagram with the caption, “YO SOY TOP 5,” which translates to “I am top 5.”

This isn’t the first time Pérez has gained viral attention for twerking in celebration. Following her victory against Lucie Pudilová at the UFC Vegas 82 prelims in 2023, Pérez twerked upside down against the barrier of the Octagon.

She did it again in 2024, which caused a bit of controversy after some suggested the move was disrespectful to her UFC Fight Night opponent, Daria Zhelezniakova. When she won that time, forcing her competition to submit within the first round, she twerked in front of Zhelezniakova’s face. In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, after the incident, she suggested that she was “officially suspended” from UFC Paris for twerking.

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