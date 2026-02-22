Dan Hooker Laughs Off Infidelity Allegations, Challenge From Father-In-Law

UFC fighter Dan “Hangman” Hooker isn’t taking an Instagram model’s allegations of infidelity seriously, even after his father-in-law called him out. Hooker has posted a series of tweets on X, seemingly laughing off the entire situation. “What I miss,” he wrote, followed by “No shit, I’m gay now???” with laughing emojis on both posts. “Nothing like a woman scorned.”

The controversy started when an Instagram influencer with the handle @keekgrace claimed publicly that she was Hooker’s “side chick” for two years and that he gave her expensive gifts and fully funded her lifestyle.

The woman then said that Hooker cheated on her with a man and shared screenshots that she claimed were with the fighter. In videos that have been since deleted, the woman claimed Hooker paid her a large amount of money to remain silent. She also said Hooker’s wife, Isabella, was fully aware of the relationship.