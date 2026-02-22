Sports

Dan Hooker Laughs Off Infidelity Allegations, Challenge From Father-In-Law

"Nothing like a woman scorned," the fighter wrote after an influencer accused him of cheating with a man.

Dan Hooker
(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC fighter Dan “Hangman” Hooker isn’t taking an Instagram model’s allegations of infidelity seriously, even after his father-in-law called him out.

Hooker has posted a series of tweets on X, seemingly laughing off the entire situation.

“What I miss,” he wrote, followed by “No shit, I’m gay now???” with laughing emojis on both posts. “Nothing like a woman scorned.”

The controversy started when an Instagram influencer with the handle @keekgrace claimed publicly that she was Hooker’s “side chick” for two years and that he gave her expensive gifts and fully funded her lifestyle.

The woman then said that Hooker cheated on her with a man and shared screenshots that she claimed were with the fighter.

In videos that have been since deleted, the woman claimed Hooker paid her a large amount of money to remain silent. She also said Hooker’s wife, Isabella, was fully aware of the relationship.

While Hooker is dismissing the claims, his father-in-law, Andy Bernal, is taking them seriously. Bernal, who’s David Beckham’s former manager, posted a video message directed at Hooker, criticizing him and inviting him to a public confrontation.

“This is a message for Dan Hooker. Tough guy. UFC fighter, yeah. All I’ve seen lately is you getting your ass kicked in the cage,” Bernal said. “You know, years ago, I wrote in my book, my autobiography, that you are a good man, but time has shown that you are a piece of shit.”

Bernal said that his daughter and grandchildren “deserve better."

“You’re going to deal with this,” he said. “You come and see me face to face, if you’re a man.”

Hooker has more to worry about than his infidelity accusations, as he’s currently on a two-fight losing streak.

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