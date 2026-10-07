Patrick Mahomes Gets Good News About Dad as Chiefs Enter Bye Week

Mahomes is back on the field after tearing his ACL and LCL last December. Through four games, the Chiefs quarterback has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,037 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions, according to NFL research.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. After beating the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 , Kansas City heads into its bye week with a perfect 4-0 record.

Away from the field, Mahomes' family has dealt with its own challenges. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., was arrested for felony DWI in Texas just one week before Super Bowl LVIII, as reported by ESPN. He was released on a $10,000 bond and still made it to Allegiant Stadium for the big game.

Mahomes Sr. remains on seven years of probation, but now, he's officially been given permission to attend Chiefs games at Arrowhead this season, according to a report from the New York Post.

There are some limits, though. A judge approved his attendance at games in Kansas City, "but did not approve the October game in Las Vegas or the December game in Cincinnati," TMZ reported.

Mahomes Sr. has completed 160 hours of community service along with an outpatient program as part of his probation.

"Patrick Sr. said he understood he would have to submit to urine tests as requested by his probation officer on dates before and after travel on each occasion," TMZ stated in its report. "His probation officer told the court that Patrick Sr. had no issues with his SCRAM alcohol monitor device and no issues with drug and alcohol testing."