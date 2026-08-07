Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Called ‘Moving Forces’ in 1587 Prime Lawsuit

In an August 4 court filing obtained by USA TODAY Sports , 1587 Sneakers pushed back against Mahomes and Kelce's July 3 request to dismiss all claims against them with prejudice. The company accused the teammates of minimizing their involvement in 1587 Prime now that its branding has landed in federal court, calling them the "generative force from which the infringing mark derives its entire identity and market appeal."

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are trying to get themselves out of the legal fight over 1587 Prime. The sneaker company suing over the Kansas City steakhouse's name says the Chiefs stars can't have it both ways.

"Defendants Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes seek dismissal by recasting themselves as two distant celebrities that are mere promotional 'pretty faces' of the alleged infringing enterprise with no New York ties," attorneys for 1587 Sneakers wrote. "The record shows otherwise."

According to the filing, both men played an active role as the "moving forces" behind the disputed name because "1587" was constructed directly from Mahomes' No. 15 and Kelce's No. 87.

That argument could complicate the players' effort to separate themselves personally from the lawsuit. Mahomes and Kelce have contended that they do not control the restaurant and lack sufficient ties to New York, where the case was filed.

But 1587 Prime's own website describes the steakhouse as "co-founded by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in partnership with Noble 33." The restaurant opened in Kansas City on September 17, 2025, with its connection to the Super Bowl-winning teammates central to its identity.

The dispute began when 1587 Sneakers sued over what it claims are prior rights to the number. The company says it began selling footwear and apparel under the 1587 name in April 2023, more than two years before the steakhouse opened.