Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Asks Judge for Permission to Travel to Chiefs Games While on Probation

Mahomes Sr. received five years of probation after pleading guilty in his 2024 DWI case and returned to jail in February 2026 over an alleged alcohol-related violation.

He agreed to urine testing before and after each trip and says he has completed 160 hours of community service and a 16-week outpatient treatment program.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. asked a judge to let him leave Texas while on probation to attend Chiefs games in Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cincinnati during the 2026 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. wants to hit the road to watch his son and the Kansas City Chiefs this season. But first, he needs a judge to let him leave Texas. The 56-year-old father of Patrick Mahomes has filed a motion asking the court to modify his probation so he can travel out of state for several Chiefs games during the 2026 NFL season. According to court documents reviewed by People, Mahomes Sr. is seeking permission to travel to Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cincinnati.

The request comes more than two years after Mahomes Sr.’s third DWI arrest—and just months after he was jailed over an alleged probation violation involving alcohol. Mahomes Sr. isn’t asking to travel without restrictions. His filing acknowledges he would undergo urinalysis testing before and after each trip. He has also reportedly completed 160 hours of community service and a 16-week outpatient treatment program. His probation stems from a February 2024 arrest that put his legal problems directly into the spotlight surrounding his son. Mahomes Sr. was pulled over in Tyler, Texas, eight days before Patrick and the Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.23 at the time. A judge later extended his probation by two years following the 2026 violation proceedings. Patrick has since made clear that the timing affected him.

“It became a story, and so, I had to answer questions about it,” Patrick said during a 2025 episode of ESPN’s The Kingdom. “I think just knowing that it hurt me woke him up to know that, like, you can’t keep doing the same things.” His father said having Patrick field questions about his arrest during Super Bowl week was “probably the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life.” “I called him right after and I told him, I said, ‘I’m sorry that it’s taking away from your time and taking away from your focus,’” Mahomes Sr. recalled. His probation has remained an issue since then. In February 2026, Mahomes Sr. was booked into Smith County Jail for allegedly consuming alcohol in violation of his probation. His ankle monitor allegedly recorded a high alcohol reading on Jan. 1. Two urine tests taken days later, on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9, reportedly came back negative.

The former MLB pitcher has previously acknowledged that he didn’t always view his drinking as a problem. On The Kingdom, Mahomes Sr. said alcohol had simply been part of his life during his years in professional baseball.