Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Owns Up to a Personal Blunder

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can spend hours preparing for an NFL opponent, but Halloween snuck up on him this year. The quarterback has revealed that his wife, Brittany, recently brought up the family's costume plans, but he hadn't even given the holiday a second thought.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, Mahomes shared the conversation while talking about his focus during the football season. Considering the family's history of embracing Halloween with elaborate group costumes, Brittany's question wasn't exactly out of left field. Her husband, however, wasn't ready to answer.

"It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween," he said in the presser. "Once you get in season, you're focused on that week. You focus on that week, then you try to win that week and then you move on to the next week."

That tunnel vision extends to the family calendar, too. When Brittany asked about their plans for the spooky holiday, Mahomes said that he hadn't thought yet about dressing up or what to do for the holiday.

"Brittany asked me, 'What are we going to be for Halloween?' I'm like, 'I didn't even think about that,'" Mahomes said. "I'm so locked in on this week and the season and stuff like that."