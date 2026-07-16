Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

Eric Benét has gotten over the “crazy” feeling of being referenced by Jay-Z on 4:44 song “Kill Jay-Z.”

On the opening track of the 2017 album, Jay rapped: "You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / Nigga, never go Eric Benét." The lyric was a reference to Benet’s widely publicized divorce from Academy Award winner Halle Berry, who he divorced in 2005 after four years of marriage.

The R&B musician recalled “Kill Jay-Z” on the Wednesday (July 15) episode of Angie Martinez IRL around the 40-minute mark of the video below.

“There was no animosity about that,” Benét told Martinez, adding that he “thought he was being cute” by responding in a tweet at the time.

“Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now! ✌🏾,” tweeted Benét, who’s been married to businesswoman Manuela Testolini since 2011. The couple share two children, while Benét has a 34-year-old daughter, India, shared with his late girlfriend, Tami Stauff, who died in a 1993 car accident.