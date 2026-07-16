GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Eric Benét Says He Felt ‘Complimented’ by Jay-Z Rapping About His Divorce From Halle Berry

The R&B vocalist was mentioned on "Kill Jay-Z" for his divorce from Halle Berry.

Eric Benét at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Eric Benét has gotten over the “crazy” feeling of being referenced by Jay-Z on 4:44 song “Kill Jay-Z.”

On the opening track of the 2017 album, Jay rapped: "You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don't even know what else to say / Nigga, never go Eric Benét." The lyric was a reference to Benet’s widely publicized divorce from Academy Award winner Halle Berry, who he divorced in 2005 after four years of marriage.

The R&B musician recalled “Kill Jay-Z” on the Wednesday (July 15) episode of Angie Martinez IRL around the 40-minute mark of the video below.

“There was no animosity about that,” Benét told Martinez, adding that he “thought he was being cute” by responding in a tweet at the time.

“Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now! ✌🏾,” tweeted Benét, who’s been married to businesswoman Manuela Testolini since 2011. The couple share two children, while Benét has a 34-year-old daughter, India, shared with his late girlfriend, Tami Stauff, who died in a 1993 car accident.

Benét said that the tweet “backfired” and joked that he “should’ve shut the fuck up” at the time. The musician went on to explain that he was in Cuba at the time the song was released and saw news articles that he was “angry” about the Jay-Z lyric.

“We were like chilling in Havana with cigars and shit having a good time laughing about the whole thing,” Benét said. “It's just funny how the media will take something…”

In June, Benét appeared on The Breakfast Club to deny that he was a “sex addict” as previously reported during his marriage to Berry but explained that he did attend a 35-day sex-addict rehabilitation program before their divorce.

"When I first went [to rehab], the definition was if you've ever been unfaithful in your primary relationship or a marriage? You got a sex addiction," Benét said. “I never felt like, and I still don’t feel like, I was or am an addict. … Basically, when it came down to it, I fucked up. I was dumb, I did stupid things, I was selfish.”

Neatly two years before, the Monster’s Ball star shared her disbelief that Benét had a sex addiction.

Related Stories

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - June 17, 2026
Pop Culture

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just Him Doing ‘Transcendently Dumb Sh*t'

The R&B singer appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' and called his past cheating selfish and immature.

Joe Price35 days ago
Damon Dash in a suit at the NAACP Awards; Jay-Z in casual attire with a white hat and sunglasses, clapping.
Music

Dame Dash Challenges Jay-Z to Release a Diss Record: 'You Should Have Never Said My Name'

Jay appeared to take aim at his former business partner when he performed a freestyle at the Roots Picnic earlier this year.

Joe Price35 days ago
Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj
Music

Jay-Z Appears to Diss Nicki Minaj in Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'That Lady Back on That Stuff'

He alluded to her "Ken" and Kenneth Petty's status as a sex offender.

Trey Alston57 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App