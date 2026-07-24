Thomas Tuchel

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Latest Stories

Dan Burn of England (R) tries to help his teammate Jordan Henderson who was injured amid the celebrations after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 5, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Sports

Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration

The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.

Alex Ocho21 days ago

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