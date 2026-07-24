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Latest Stories
Sports
Jordan Henderson Injures Wrist After Falling Over Advertising Board During World Cup Celebration
The English midfielder reportedly sustained the injury while celebrating the team's win against Mexico.
Alex Ocho21 days ago