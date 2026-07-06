French Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Calls Paraguayan Senator 'Despicable' After Racist Posts

The team captain of France’s national soccer team, Kylian Mbappé, has called out a Paraguayan senator after she made racist comments about the soccer star.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position,” Mbappé wrote on X, originally in French. “You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition.”

The comments came on the heels of France’s 1-0 win against Paraguay.

“Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country,” she continued. “I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world.”