Kansas City Chiefs Fans Suffered Frostbite That Required Amputations Following Playoff Game

Some of the fans who went to the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January needed amputations after suffering from frostbite.

According to the Associated Press, the Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, said on Friday that they treated “dozens” of people who experienced frostbite during an 11-day cold snap in January.

Although the hospital didn’t provide exact numbers, they said that twelve of those people—including those who went to the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Jan. 13—had to undergo amputations on mostly fingers and toes. The hospital also provided a grim update that they expect more surgeries in the following weeks as “injuries evolve,” AP reports.

The temperature at the Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was reportedly minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit with a windchill of minus 27 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the record for the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history, besting a 1983 game against the Denver Broncos at 1 degree Fahrenheit.