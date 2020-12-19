The golfing genes of the Tiger Woods family clearly runs strong in the bloodline.

This weekend, Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, competed together for the first time at the PNC Championship. Footage of Charlie's performance quickly went viral on Saturday, with many audiences applauding the kid's impressive skills. One of the biggest highlights took place at the beginning of the tournament when Charlie used a five wood to drive the ball 175 yards, setting him up for the first eagle of the day.

It was understandably a proud moment for the elder of the pair.

"He didn't know if he could get there, and he said, 'All I have to do is turn it,' and I said, 'Absolutely, go ahead and hit it,'" Tiger said following the round.

Though Team Woods generated the most buzz on Saturday, they failed to secure the top spot on the leaderboard. The pair shot a 10-under 62 in Round 1, putting them in a six-way tie for sixth place. Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son, Cameron, finished the day in first place and are expected to come out with a win in Sunday's Round 2.

"It was an absolute blast," Woods told Golf Channel. "... We had so much fun being around one another and cheering one another on. It was the most perfect environment. First and foremost, I'm dad. There is that competitive spirit that Charlie and I both share. We want to win, but being competitive and being with each other and leaning on one another, it was an absolute blast."

You can read reactions to Charlie's performance below.