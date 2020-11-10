Mike Tyson has made no secret of his love of drugs. In his post-boxing life, he's parlayed his fame, money, and passion into a cannabis empire. That love for weed didn't spring whole leaf from his retirement downtime—he's always loved to smoke. So the champ had to figure out quite a few creative ways to get around boxing's stringent drug tests.

On a recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin', Tyson revealed he went so far as to fill a fake penis with his baby's urine to get around the rules.

The prosthetic drug test workaround known as the Whizzinator has made headlines before in the sports world, but Tyson's reveal that his usage was a family affair is something new. Tyson made it seem like he regularly used his wife's urine, switching to his child for an instance where he feared the test might come back showing Tyson was pregnant.

"One time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like, 'Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.' And I said, 'Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid," he said.

He went into further details, sharing that he made sure to match the device to his own skin tone in case testers took a look over his shoulder.

Reps for Tyson have since told TMZ that the 54-year-old only used the Whizzinator once, which seems to run counter to Mike's own story. Given that Tyson has admitted to being high so often that he occasionally boxed under the influence, that seems a little hard to believe.