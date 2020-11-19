Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors suffered a leg injury while working out on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the injury seems serious. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Thompson is said to have possibly "suffered a significant Achilles injury."

The Warriors guard is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday morning.

Multiple players, including LeBron James, took to social media to send their prayers for a speedy recovery.

Thompson's latest injury comes after the Warriors star tore the ACL in his left knee while playing against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He subsequently missed all of last season due to the injury. Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game during the 2018-19 season.

The new NBA season is scheduled to begin on December 22.

In other news, the Warriors drafted James Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick on Wednesday.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.