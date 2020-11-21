In late October, Boosie Badazz appeared on the Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast where the former heavyweight champion confronted the rapper about his ignorant and offensive remarks about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade.

Instead of chastising him for his comments, Tyson wanted to get to the root of the problem and understand why Boosie felt the need to give his input on a subject that had nothing to do with him (5-minute mark): 

"I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child," Boosie explained. "That's really why I got offended." Tyson exhibited a calm, yet commanding, demeanor as Boosie tried to argue his point, but ultimately came to the conclusion that he should just "shut the f*ck up."

Wade said in an interview with Central Ave that he saw their discussion and appreciated how Tyson handled the topic. "I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic -- we had a conversation and I appreciated it," Wade said, per TMZ

"He's one of those people ... he's so smart, he's so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world … to me, it was great to hear him say that," he continued.

 

Despite what Boosie said, Wade doesn't take what he said to heart, saying, "I understand that everyone has their own path, their own journey toward accepting things"

"I've never came out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones — because they don't know us, they don't know our heart and they definitely don't know Zaya," he concluded.

Following his Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson interview, Boosie said Iron Mike's daughter also spoke with him about his remarks. The rapper told VladTV that he tried to counter her argument about the trans community and the alarmingly high suicide rate by talking about issues, such as police brutality, impacting the Black community.

Boosie said their discourse ended when she realized that they would always be at an impasse over their differing views. Tyson spoke about his daughter's confrontation with the rapper, revealing that she flew from New York to California to confront him. She explained that she felt the need to speak to him because he was being "disrespectful to the community." 

Nonetheless, the Wade family appears to be moving forward despite indifferences from the Baton Rouge rapper. 

