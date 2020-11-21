In late October, Boosie Badazz appeared on the Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast where the former heavyweight champion confronted the rapper about his ignorant and offensive remarks about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade.

Instead of chastising him for his comments, Tyson wanted to get to the root of the problem and understand why Boosie felt the need to give his input on a subject that had nothing to do with him (5-minute mark):

"I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child," Boosie explained. "That's really why I got offended." Tyson exhibited a calm, yet commanding, demeanor as Boosie tried to argue his point, but ultimately came to the conclusion that he should just "shut the f*ck up."

Wade said in an interview with Central Ave that he saw their discussion and appreciated how Tyson handled the topic. "I actually talked to Mike about that earlier in the pandemic -- we had a conversation and I appreciated it," Wade said, per TMZ.