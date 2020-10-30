On the latest episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, the boxer confronted Boosie over his history of homophobia and transphobia in a heated conversation.

Boosie made headlines earlier this year after he made deeply offensive comments about Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter, Zaya Wade. "Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual?" Tyson grilled Boosie at the time. Speaking with TMZ, Tyson has opened up about why he wanted to confront Boosie's recent behavior and revealed his daughter actively encouraged him to ask the tough questions.

"You know, I was Boosie at one time," said Tyson. "My daughter, she flew all the way from New York City to L.A., California where I'm at just to be there, because she thought boosie was so disrespectful she had to confront him. Could you imagine that? And I'm saying, 'Hey, no you can't confront him who do you think you are come down here and cofront my guest? You can't do that. She said, 'I gotta talk to him, man. This brother is disrespectful to the community.'"

He went on to explain that she actually did come in to the room when he was interviewing Boosie to confront him. "I was worried because I thought I was gonna have to get angry because this is my baby," he added. "But he conducted himself like a gentleman and it went okay. It went okay. It didn't go like I anticipated it to go. My daughter has a lot of courage and stuff." He went on to say that he loves Boosie, but he has to fight some "demons."

Watch the brief interview with TMZ above.