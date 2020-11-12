Boosie Badazz has some feelings about his recent interview with Mike Tyson, in which he was confronted the boxer about his controversial comments regarding Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya Wade.

“It seemed like he was passionate about that situation,” Boosie told VladTV about the conversation. “I'm telling him I don't agree with it. But the interview was weird. It was weird. I even went to asking him questions and they took a lot of stuff out the interview... After that, his daughter came and interviewed me.”

Boosie said that Tyson’s daughter started asking him questions about his understanding of the “transgender world” and its corresponding suicide rate statistics. He responded by asking her if she was familiar with many of the issues that impact the Black community, like single motherhood and police violence.

“Basically, she was saying the things that she was passionate about, and I was saying the things that I was passionate about and she couldn't feel me and I guess she was saying I couldn't feel her.”

He said he has no "ill wills towards that” and conceded that Tyson’s daughter exited the conversation since “we didn’t see eye to eye.” While their talk appeared to be tense, Boosie said that when it ended, he and Tyson took some photos together and the boxer seems “cool.”

Boosie was a guest on Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson in late October, where he asked the rapper about his history of homophobic and transphobic comments. Boosie found himself in hot water earlier this year when he made extremely offensive comments about Wade’s 12-year-old daughter, Zaya.

“Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them? Do you feel there's a possibility that you're a homosexual and anybody that disrespects them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual?” Tyson asked Boosie. “I'm thinkin' you may like homosexuals. If you're straight then why do you offend people?” Boosie said he offered his viewpoint because he was “offended” that Zaya is a child.



