Boosie Badazz made headlines earlier this year after his transphobic and homophobic comments about Dwyane Wade's transgender child, Zaya Wade. Months later, however, the rapper had to stand on his words in front of the proverbial "Baddest Man on the Planet," Mike Tyson.

Close to 10 minutes into Boosie's appearance on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, he pressed the rapper about why he takes objection to people living in their truths.

"Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?" Tyson asks in the video. "Do you feel there's a possibility that you're a homosexual and by disrespecting them it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I'm thinking you may like homosexuals."

Boosie retorted by saying that he's "as straight as an arrow." Tyson clarified by explaining that he wasn't trying to call Boosie gay, he's just confused as to why gay people tend to bother the rapper.

"If you're straight then why do you offend people?" Tyson asks.

Boosie explains that he was "offended" by Zaya Wade's transition because she's a child. Even though she's not his child or part of his family, he felt like it was his right to speak about the family's decisions.

"I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child. That's really why I got offended," Boosie said after stating that sometimes he needs to just "shut the fuck up" and not put his foot in his mouth. "Who the fuck am I to say anything?"

Watch Boosie Badazz's full appearance on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson above.