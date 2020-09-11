Fans at Arrowhead Stadium decided to boo the Chiefs and Texans during the NFL season opener when the two teams came together for a moment of unity before kickoff.

The moment saw players from the two teams lock arms at midfield while the scoreboard displayed the following messages: We Support Equality, We Must End Racism. We Believe in Justice for All, We Must End Police Brutality, We Choose Unconditional Love, We Believe Black Lives Matter, It Takes All of Us.

The messages were chosen by the players.

Chiefs fans started booing while the Texans and Chiefs locked arms in unity. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/Z0Ua6HlfsU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 11, 2020

The booing fans where immediately met with harsh criticism and questions of why people would react with such negativity to a display of unity among two teams. Many said the booing was a representation of how divided the country currently is while others called out the fans who booed for being racist.

The Chiefs and Texans lock arms in a moment of unity.



The fans react by booing.



It wasn't the National Anthem. It wasn't even a protest. They booed "unity."



This country is broken. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 11, 2020

The Chief fans booing against unity while seconds later, demanding a good game out of the same players is a really clear example of "We only want you to perform for us. We don't want to hear anything else from you." — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) September 11, 2020

So called "fans" at Arrowhead stadium booing a show of unity are everything that is wrong with America.



You want those Black players, and their White teammates, to shut up and perform for you?



YOU DON'T DESERVE THEM.pic.twitter.com/tIslU0EFQa — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 11, 2020

No anthem, no flag. They’re booing....UNITY! 😂😂😂😂😂😂



This country is so damn racist. You have to just laugh at this point https://t.co/v2Tu5pWU8W — none (@ejayjones49) September 11, 2020

Chiefs fans booing a moment of unity against racism but cheering for their black quarterback?! Make it make sense — Briana Bette (@BrianaBette) September 11, 2020

I would LOVE to see an interview with someone--ANYONE--in the crowd who just chose to boo a "moment of silence and unity."



Just try not to sound like a complete and utter idiot putting into words why you're angry about UNITY.



Morons. All of them. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) September 11, 2020

I repeat: Imagine booing unity. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) September 11, 2020

What’s worse than a milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity”? People booing that milquetoast, inoffensive “moment of unity.” — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 11, 2020