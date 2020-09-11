Fans at Arrowhead Stadium decided to boo the Chiefs and Texans during the NFL season opener when the two teams came together for a moment of unity before kickoff.

The moment saw players from the two teams lock arms at midfield while the scoreboard displayed the following messages: We Support Equality, We Must End Racism. We Believe in Justice for All, We Must End Police Brutality, We Choose Unconditional Love, We Believe Black Lives Matter, It Takes All of Us.

The messages were chosen by the players.

The booing fans where immediately met with harsh criticism and questions of why people would react with such negativity to a display of unity among two teams. Many said the booing was a representation of how divided the country currently is while others called out the fans who booed for being racist. 

Related Stories

Watch NFL Players Discuss Importance of Taking a Knee Ahead of Season Opener
Feature
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 1
Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Receiving 'Zero Interest' From NFL Teams

Also Watch

News