Former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty is now backtracking on his claims that he murdered a man when he was 13, stating that the story was an extension of kayfabe.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jannetty broke character to proclaim his innocence.

"I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!" Jannetty wrote per TMZ. "It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline ... but OH MY GOD, OMG. Didn't the WORLD buy it??!"

Jannetty went on to explain that things got "so hot" for him that he had to drop the storyline because the Columbus Georgia police department began investigating his claims.

"I wanted to call the good people at the Columbus Police Department and tell them, 'nah nah, don't waste taxpayers money nor your valuable time..it was just a wrestling storyline,'" Jannetty said before claiming that he regrets not informing the police of the storyline before taking it public.

Jannetty said that the cumulation of the storyline was supposed to end with a wrestling match against a former corrections officer. If Jannetty were to win, then he would get to live out his days as a free man. But if the corrections officer won, he would have to turn himself in the faux authorities.

"But sadly now, we'll not get to do that storyline," Jannetty told his Facebook friends.

There have been some wild storylines and matches throughout the history of wrestling and wrestlers will do almost anything not to break kayfabe. So, it's not far-fetched that Jannetty made up this story and took it to social media to trick fans into buying tickets. Still, the Columbus Police Department isn't convinced that this was a hoax as it is still investigating Jannetty's claims.