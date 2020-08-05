Former WWE superstar and Shawn Michaels' ex-tag team partner, Marty Jannetty, has an impressive sports entertainment resume, but he may just have revealed a dark layer to his life beyond kayfabe.

On Wednesday, Jannetty took to Facebook, where he seemingly admitted to murdering a man who tried to molest him when he was 13-years-old.

In the Post, Jannetty claims that he's "never told no one this," but when he was working at a bowling alley as a teenager, he encountered a man who was selling weed. While trying to buy some, the man "put his hands" on Jannetty and attempted to drag him to the back of the building.

"You already know what he was trying to do," Jannetty wrote.

The wrestler went on to say that this was the first time "I made a man disappear," insinuating that he's committed potentially violent and illegal acts more than once. Jannetty claims that the police never found this unnamed man but if they were still looking for him, they should search the Chattahoochee River in Alabama for his remains.

The public confession appears to have been sparked by a spat he had with his girlfriend, Winnie. He told a friend in the comment section that this "other thing" happened a "billion years" ago but, he's happy that the alleged predator never got to "do another kid like that."

This is not the first time Jannetty has made shocking comments on Facebook. In 2017, he uploaded a picture of a woman to his profile explaining that she was not his daughter. He then said that they've both been withholding sex from each other because they thought they were related. He also has admitted to dealing with crippling addictions.

In 2019, he told his Facebook friends that he hasn't been doing anything but "drinking, fucking, and waiting for the weekend," before saying that he's suffering withdrawals.

"You all know I play on here a lot, but I am about to be real," he wrote. "I have been partying way too much lately, possibly every day since WrestleMania. I don’t know, but I need to stop, but its just hard, my personality doesn’t allow me to be bored. For me going from 350 days a year on the road, and over 100 beautiful ladies per year, to living in the backwoods Alabama right now and only doing shows on the weekends, what the hell else am I gonna do during the week?"

"Drink, smoke a lil plant, possibly throw a lil powder up, then have sex with all the neighbor girls. But its got to stop. I am not working out right, not tanning right, not studying film. Hell I ain’t doing shit but drinking, fucking and waiting for the weekends," he continued. "I am embarrassed at my own damn self to go do [events] in front of my people looking like a pale white fat pig."