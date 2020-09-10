Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr.'s "status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals is in jeopardy" pending an NBA investigation into a possible bubble violation, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon report.

House, who didn't leave the bubble's perimeter according to sources ESPN spoke to, has reportedly told the league that he hasn't broken any rules. The investigation is said to be centered around "House's activity within the team hotel." He is now reportedly facing a 10-day quarantine.

The 27-year-old sixth man, who has averaged 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in the postseason, was listed as being "out" due to "personal reasons" and didn't play in Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets ended up losing 112-102 and are now trailing 2-1 to the Lakers. It's also looking like House will not play in Game 4, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

House was a late scratch for Rockets’ Game 3 loss to the Lakers due to “personal reasons” and is listed as "out" for Thursday’s Game 4 on the official injury report. Sources say league hasn't cleared him to play in Game 4 yet, but NBPA and NBA are discussing issue. https://t.co/VFY865aLlH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 10, 2020

Speaking of bubble violations you may recall the Lou Williams situation in which the Clippers player was photographed with Jack Harlow at Atlanta's Magic City gentleman's club. The Kings' Richaun Holmes was ordered to quarantine for 10 days after he left the NBA bubble to grab some food.