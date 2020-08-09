The Washington Football Team has been in shambles since it finally decided to change its name for the offensive mascot it used to use. The franchise's rebrand continues to stumble out of the gate since all of its previously planned marketing tactics were drenched in racism.

On Sunday morning, the Team took to Twitter where it announced that its new official hashtag would be the year 1932. This was the year the franchise was founded and seemed like a simple, politically correct approach to jumpstarting their new brand. But unfortunately, the good folks in Washington didn't realize that you need at least one letter for Twitter to recognize your statement as a hashtag.

This hashtag was meant to replace the old hashtag, #HTTR, now that the team no longer identifies themselves as the "Redskins." After yet another failed marketing campaign, fans couldn't help themselves but to troll the Washington Football Team for blowing the coverage.