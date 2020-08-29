LeBron James hasn't hesitated to speak up following the police shooting of unarmed Wisconsin man Jacob Blake, even leading walkouts in the NBA bubble and boycotting games. Colin Kaepernick, who famously protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem, has voiced his support for LeBron in a new letter.

"Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice," Kaepernick wrote in a letter he personally sent to LeBron. The Lakers star shared the letter on his Instagram story, adding that he will be "standing/kneeling right next to you brother!" The letter continued, "Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true."



On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks led the first walkout after Blake was shot in the back multiple times by law enforcement. As a result of the shooting, he is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down. Later that same day, the NBA held a meeting that saw the Lakers and Clippers vote to end the season early. On Thursday, LeBron spoke with former U.S. President Barack Obama for advice, and the league is scheduled to resume games on Saturday.

As protests across the state of Wisconsin continued in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 17-year-old shot three protesters, killing two of them. The shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, has since been been hit with numerous murder charges.