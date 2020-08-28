Authorities have announced six criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old boy who is accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to Reuters, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley confirmed the charges Thursday, about two days after Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during demonstrations sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is also accused of shooting Gaige Grosskreutz, who survived his injuries.

Fox 6 reports Rittenhouse, who was arrested early Wednesday, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. He reportedly faces a life sentence if convicted of the intentional homicide charge.

Rittenhouse reportedly traveled to Kenosha from his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, equipped with a rifle. Prior to the deadly shooting, the teen spoke to The Daily Caller's Richie McGinniss about his reasoning for traveling to Kenosha amid the civil unrest.

"People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business," Rittenhouse said. "And part of my job is also to help people. If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle because I can protect myself obviously and my med kit."

Rittenhouse is a reportedly a former member of a youth police cadet program and frequently promoted Blue Lives Matter on his social media accounts.

The teen's attorney, Lin Wood, argues her client was acting in self-defense. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes called Rittenhouse an "outside agitator" who "came in from Illinois with a long rifle and was able to just walk the streets, freely, like that’s something normal we should just come to expect."

"We shouldn’t accept it," Barnes said during a Thursday press conference. "Because what do you think is going to happen if you have an agitated man with a long gun walking down the streets thinking that he’s some sort of peacekeeper?"

Rittenhouse reportedly has a "Status of Extradition" hearing Friday in Lake County, Illinois.